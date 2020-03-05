Coming Up!
Poloz: The level of coordination among central banks is very strong
Poloz on BNN Bloomberg
ForexLive
- Rate cuts are a blunt tool but can help consumer confidence
- Notes that finance minister is speaking Friday, 'we'll see what he has to say' on stimulus
- We already had information to suggest we should be moving on rates
- We're 'back to normal' on housing
- If consumer confidence erodes, expect a downdraft on housing but cuts could counteract
- Interest rates are likely to be lower for the forseeable future
- Central banks may be dipping into extraordinary tools
- We may need to develop quicker-acting fiscal tools, that would shift some of the burden
