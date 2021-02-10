The market doesn't want to hear a whisper of inflation talk from Powell

Powell to speak to Economic Club of New York





The FOMC was only two weeks ago and I don't see how anything has changed since then. At the time, Powell continually emphasized high unemployment, noting that more people are currently out of work than the peak of the financial crisis.





He also uttered this like, which suggests he's not worried about equities or speculation:





"The connection between low interest rates and asset values is probably something that's not as tight as people think"

Here were his comments on inflation:





We will be patient and won't react to small, transient inflation increases

We think it's very unlikely that anything we see will result in sustained problematic inflation

Of course we would have the tools to deal with high inflation if it were to arise

It's too early to focus on tapering dates. We'll signal that well in advance of what will be a 'pretty gradual' taper

Any focus on an exit is premature

I'm much more worried about falling short of a complete recovery than inflation







