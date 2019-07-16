The market is discounting 100-150B euros of ECB QE - Goldman Sachs

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

What's priced in

The market has priced in some additional ECB quantitative easing but not enough, according to Goldman Sachs.

"The market is currently discounting around 100-150 EURbn of additional ECB sovereign purchases since Sintra," they wrote in a note. "We ultimately expect the ECB to exceed these expectations at the September meeting."

They think that's only half of what's coming with 200-250B possible in a September announcement.

The pricing comes from the rates market and think there is room for more upside in Spanish and Portuguese bonds, and in Italy "for the brave."
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose