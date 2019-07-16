The market is discounting 100-150B euros of ECB QE - Goldman Sachs

What's priced in

The market has priced in some additional ECB quantitative easing but not enough, according to Goldman Sachs.





"The market is currently discounting around 100-150 EURbn of additional ECB sovereign purchases since Sintra," they wrote in a note. "We ultimately expect the ECB to exceed these expectations at the September meeting."







They think that's only half of what's coming with 200-250B possible in a September announcement.







The pricing comes from the rates market and think there is room for more upside in Spanish and Portuguese bonds, and in Italy "for the brave."

