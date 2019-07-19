The New York Fed 'clarified' Williams' comments - but will anyone clarify Clarida's?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

New York Federal Reserve branch head John Williams spoke on Thursday, and many in the market thought he was signalling a 50bp rate cut from the FOMC in July.

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank remind us that Clarida was also dovish, but so far no modification of his comments:
  • Williams' comments were surprisingly dovish. 
  • The NY Fed went all the way to try to modify the message
  •  but no one seems to have done so for Clarida, who also said a very similar thing"
Huh.
I am still a 'no way' on a 50bp rate cut from the Fed on July 31.

25, yes. 
50, no.



