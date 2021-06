Down from 4.37% last week

The weekly estimate for Q2 growth from the NY Fed's GDP model, targets growth at 4.2% from 4.37% last week. The biggest drag this week came from Imports of goods and services, which subtracted -0.19%. JOLTs job openings subtracted -0.05% and Exports of goods and services subtracted -0.03%. Components of CPI were net adds to the GDP estimates this week.