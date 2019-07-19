The NY Fed Nowcast GDP estimate dips to 1.4% from 1.5% last week.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Final reading for the GDP before next weeks Advanced GDP report

The NY Fed Nowcast GDP estimate for the 2Q growth dipped to 1.4% (actually 1.41%) from 1.5% (actually 1.49%) last week. Building permits was the biggest negative (-0.05%) folllowed by the Phil. Fed index (-0.02%). Retail sales and food services was the largest gainer at 0.02%).  

The report will be the last before the advance GDP estimate scheduled for next Friday. The estimate from economist on Bloomberg is currently at 1.8% (subject to change) with a high estimate at 2.5% and a low at 1.0%.  

The NY Fed also estimates 3Q growth. The estimate for it rose to 1.9% (actually 1.88%)  from 1.8% (actually 1.75%) last week.  

NY Fed 3Q nowcast for GDP growth

