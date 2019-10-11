The NY Fed Nowcast model for 3Q growth remains steady at 2.03%.

Unchanged from last week's estimate

The NY Fed Nowcast model for 3Q growth remained steady at 2.03% in the current week (unchanged).









There were small changes (up and down) from the recent releases. Ho-hum.





The Atlanta Fed is currently forecasting 1.7% growth from its GDPNow model. Their next report will be released on Wednesday, October 16.





For the 4Q, their model is not as strong with the estimate remaining steady at 1.3% this week.











