The OECD wants a review of the Reserve Bank of Australia
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said a review of the RBA should cover its charter and board make-up.
- The last review of the RBA was 40 years ago.
- In the past decade the Bank has been failing to meet its mandates.
OECD also called for:
- substantial tax reform
- more explicit budget repair commitments from the federal governmen
There is a piece in the local media in Australia that provides a good summary:
The full OECD report can be found from here: