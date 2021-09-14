The OECD wants a review of the Reserve Bank of Australia

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said a review of the RBA should cover its charter and board make-up.

The last review of the RBA was 40 years ago.

In the past decade the Bank has been failing to meet its mandates.

OECD also called for:

substantial tax reform

more explicit budget repair commitments from the federal governmen

There is a piece in the local media in Australia that provides a good summary:

