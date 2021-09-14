The OECD wants a review of the Reserve Bank of Australia

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said a review of the RBA should cover its charter and board make-up.

  • The last review of the RBA was 40 years ago. 
  • In the past decade the Bank has been failing to meet its mandates. 
OECD also called for:
  • substantial tax reform
  • more explicit budget repair commitments from the federal governmen
There is a piece in the local media in Australia that provides a good summary:
The full OECD report can be found from here:
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said a review of the RBA should cover its charter and board make-up.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose