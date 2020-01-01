The PBOC announced an RRR cut - Global Times says "plenty of room" for more
Its always worth keeping an eye on the GT pieces.
After the People's Bank of China announced a cut to reserve requirements an opinion pice says there is further room to ease:
China's room for loose monetary policy is expanding as major restricting factors are greatly reduced
- the rising price of pork has started to fall as production recovers
- yuan's downtrend has been reversed since China and the US made interim progress in their trade talks
- China has made progress in mitigating financial risks
The PBC is expected in 2020 to inject more liquidity into the market through various policy tools within the normal space.