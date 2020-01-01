The PBOC announced an RRR cut - Global Times says "plenty of room" for more

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Its always worth keeping an eye on the GT pieces.

After the People's Bank of China announced a cut to reserve requirements an opinion pice says there is further room to ease:

China's room for loose monetary policy is expanding as major restricting factors are greatly reduced
  1. the rising price of pork has started to fall as production recovers
  2. yuan's downtrend has been reversed since China and the US made interim progress in their trade talks
  3. China has made progress in mitigating financial risks
The PBC is expected in 2020 to inject more liquidity into the market through various policy tools within the normal space. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose