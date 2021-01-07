The PBOC has (gently) tapped on the brakes of yuan appreciation

Noting some subtle nudges from the People's Bank of China in recent days and weeks which are indicative of their desire to slow the rate of gain for the Chinese currency but slowing capital inflows:

yesterday the POBC lowered its macro-prudential adjustment factor for companies cross-border financing - essentially reducing the capacity of domestic companies to borrow overseas (by 20%)

has curbed financial institution USD borrowing

raised the cap for local companies to lend to affiliates abroad

Looking ahead the banks has a few other tools in the box, eg: