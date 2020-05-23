The PBOC is expected to cut interest rates, RRR in H2 to support the economy

What's ahead from the People's Bank of China, China's Global Times with the heads up:

highly likely to announce interest rate cuts or reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in the second half of the year

to help accelerate an economic recovery from the negatives induced by the COVID-19 outbreak and external uncertainties

cuts are most likely to be made on interest rates for the standing lending facility (SLF) and RRR

PBOC will use a variety of tools including reserve requirement ratio cuts, interest rate reductions and re-lending

the Bank wants M2 money supply and aggregate financing to grow at notably higher rates than last year

GT citing Chinese experts examining the monetary policy related information in this year's Government Work Report.





This policy is aimed at more support for liquidity, firms and the consumer. If it lifts China's economy it should be supportive of China and China-proxy trades.



















