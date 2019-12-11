The RBA next meet on February 4 (in January they are at the beach) - they'll cut again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut the cash rate yet again at the first meeting of 2020.

This is not a new update from WPAC, but they have again reiterated the call in their their response to the falling consumer confidence data released earlier:
Via Westpac on the RBA, in brief:
  • to cut the cash rate by 0.25% to 0.5%
  • the Board will still be impressed by the other channels through which monetary policy has been working - boosting asset prices and maintaining downward pressure on the exchange rate.
  • The Governor has also noted that while consumers may not be spending the benefits of lower rates directly they are repairing their balance sheets with a view to spending at a later date.
  • In his recent statement following the Board meeting in November the Governor also linked the boost in asset prices to spending through a potential wealth effect and the lift in housing turnover and associated spending on household goods.
  • The decision to cut the cash rate in February is also expected to be supported by a downgrade in the growth forecasts for 2020.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose