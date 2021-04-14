The RBNZ leave monetary policy unchanged, as expected
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
- leaves the cash rate unchanged at 0.25%
- says its prepared to lower the rate further if required
- large-scale asset purchases program (LSAP) left at NZ$100bn
- says it'll leave current monetary policy settings in place until its confidence that inflation and jobs targets are achieved
more to come
--
Note:
- there will be no update to forecasts
- there will be no press conference
---
