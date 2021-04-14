The RBNZ leave monetary policy unchanged, as expected

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

leaves the cash rate unchanged at 0.25%

says its prepared to lower the rate further if required

large-scale asset purchases program (LSAP) left at NZ$100bn

says it'll leave current monetary policy settings in place until its confidence that inflation and jobs targets are achieved









more to come

--

Note:

there will be no update to forecasts

there will be no press conference

---

For background, earlier: