The RBNZ leave monetary policy unchanged, as expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand 

  • leaves the cash rate unchanged at 0.25%
  • says its prepared to lower the rate further if required
  • large-scale asset purchases program (LSAP) left at NZ$100bn
  • says it'll leave current monetary policy settings in place until its confidence that inflation and jobs targets are achieved 


 more to come  
--
Note:
  • there will be no update to forecasts 
  • there will be no press conference
---
For background, earlier:

