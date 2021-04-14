The RBNZ monetary policy decision is due at 0200 GMT - previews
Policy is expected to be kept on hold this month.
- there will be no update to forecasts
- there will be no press conference
- Similarly, on other policy settings, no change is expected: FLP and LSAP programmes are most likely to remain largely untouched
