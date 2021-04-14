The RBNZ monetary policy decision is due at 0200 GMT - previews

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Policy is expected to be kept on hold this month.

  • there will be no update to forecasts 
  • there will be no press conference
No change to the cash rate is expected (currently at 0.25%).
  • Similarly, on other policy settings, no change is expected: FLP and LSAP programmes are most likely to remain largely untouched
Previews with more are available here:


