The RBNZ's own core inflation data has been delayed due to technical difficulties

After the release of the official CPI data from NZ earlier today:

New Zealand Q3 CPI 2.2% q/q (vs. expected 1.4% q/q) eyes were on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation, the Sectoral Factor Model, which is the Bank's own core inflation measure. Here's what we got: eyes were on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation, the Sectoral Factor Model, which is the Bank's own core inflation measure. Here's what we got:









That's right ... the empty box is the data that is not yet published ...





The RBNZ say:

Due to technical difficulties there is a small delay in publishing some of the series in the M1 today. We will publish this data as soon as we can.

The series impacted are:

Factor model (CPI.Q.ZC42.iay)

Sectoral factor model (CPI.Q.ZC43.iay)

Bolding mine.







