The RBNZ's own core inflation data has been delayed due to technical difficulties

After the release of the official CPI data from NZ earlier today:

eyes were on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation, the Sectoral Factor Model, which is the Bank's own core inflation measure. Here's what we got:

That's right ... the empty box is the data that is not yet published ...

The RBNZ say:
Due to technical difficulties there is a small delay in publishing some of the series in the M1 today. We will publish this data as soon as we can.  
The series impacted are:
  • Factor model (CPI.Q.ZC42.iay)
  • Sectoral factor model (CPI.Q.ZC43.iay)
  • Sectoral factor model - tradable core (CPI.Q.ZC431.iay) 
Bolding mine. 


