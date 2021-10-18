The RBNZ's own core inflation data has been delayed due to technical difficulties
After the release of the official CPI data from NZ earlier today:
That's right ... the empty box is the data that is not yet published ...
The RBNZ say:
Due to technical difficulties there is a small delay in publishing some of the series in the M1 today. We will publish this data as soon as we can.
The series impacted are:
- Factor model (CPI.Q.ZC42.iay)
- Sectoral factor model (CPI.Q.ZC43.iay)
- Sectoral factor model - tradable core (CPI.Q.ZC431.iay)
Bolding mine.