The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seeking public input on the future of money

RBNZ asking the big questions .... "How should we steward money and cash? How should we think about a Central Bank Digital Currency?"

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking Christian Hawkesby seeking public consultation following the release of two issues papers today.

“We’re seeking public input on how we should perform our role as steward of money and cash, and how we should assess the case for central bank money in a digital form alongside cash”





Powell's suggestion:











