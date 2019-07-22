The SNB has someone looking over their shoulder

To intervene or not to intervene?









With the global economy stuttering amid rising trade tensions, other major central banks are about to introduce more easing monetary policy while also keeping their own currencies in-check as they try to boost inflationary pressures.





a race to the bottom, as the FT puts it The SNB would very much like to do the same but with the franc still somewhat seen as a haven asset for investors (despite such negative rates), it isn't helping the central bank's case in, as the FT puts it here





And should they try to intervene in markets, guess who is just ready and waiting in the wings to fire a shot on Twitter? Good ol' Donald Trump.







ForexLive

That puts the SNB in a bit of a pickle as they could risk the wrath of the Trump administration if they are obviously seen making attempts to weaken their own currency.

That is the question for the SNB as the franc continues to gather further strength on the year. EUR/CHF has worked its way back towards the 1.10 handle now and is going to draw a lot of chatter about the Swiss central bank in the coming weeks/months.