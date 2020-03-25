The surge in demand for JGBs is linked to that for US dollars

Japan repo rates are now the most negative ever

Banks are on the hunt for US dollars

And using JGBs to as (one form of ) collateral for USD swaps

Its worth reading this Bloomberg piece, especially if you are new to this sort of financial market plumbing

Rates in Japan's repo market -- where bond holders connect with investors looking to borrow them -- hit a record Tuesday. The introduction of cheaper, more regular dollar-swap auctions has generated huge demand from U.S. currency-starved dealers who are keeping their JGBs to put them down as collateral.



