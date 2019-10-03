The two biggest guns on the FOMC speaking - Clarida and then Powell

At 2235 GMT (03 October 2019 ) Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve is speaking

its a Q&A session

topics include the economy and policy outlook

Then, coming on Friday US time Fed Chair Powel is speaking. Billed as 'opening remarks' at a Fed events. Powell commences at 1800GMT on 04 October 2019.





In between Clarida and Powell we get two other Fed speakers:

4 October 2019

at 1230GMT, Rosengren

1425 GMT Bostic

Also, of course, nonfarm payroll data coming at 1230 GMT :



