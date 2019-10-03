The two biggest guns on the FOMC speaking - Clarida and then Powell
At 2235 GMT (03 October 2019 ) Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve is speaking
- its a Q&A session
- topics include the economy and policy outlook
Then, coming on Friday US time Fed Chair Powel is speaking. Billed as 'opening remarks' at a Fed events. Powell commences at 1800GMT on 04 October 2019.
In between Clarida and Powell we get two other Fed speakers:
4 October 2019
- at 1230GMT, Rosengren
- 1425 GMT Bostic
Also, of course, nonfarm payroll data coming at 1230 GMT :
- US nonfarm payroll day Friday 4 October 2019 - preview
- Goldman Sachs NFP preview