The two biggest guns on the FOMC speaking - Clarida and then Powell

At 2235 GMT (03 October 2019 ) Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve is speaking

  • its a Q&A session
  • topics include the economy and policy outlook
Then, coming on Friday US time Fed Chair Powel is speaking. Billed as 'opening remarks' at a Fed events. Powell commences at 1800GMT on 04 October 2019.

In between Clarida and Powell we get two other Fed speakers:
4 October 2019 
  • at 1230GMT, Rosengren
  • 1425 GMT Bostic
Also, of course, nonfarm payroll data coming at 1230 GMT :
