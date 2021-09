The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision is due on October 6.

NZD/USD is wobbling a little today on the news of a jump in fresh COVID-19 cases:

Coronavirus - New Zealand reports its highest daily new case count in nearly a month As I reminded in that post, the previous RBNZ meeting was steamrollering towards a rate hike but the Bank paused in the face of the new outbreak, leaving policy on hold. The RBNZ reasoning was that there is no rush in the face of uncertainty and the harsh lockdown that followed in NZ's biggest city of Auckland (NZ Alter Level $ even prohibits take-way food shopping or delivery) gave them comfort.





Again, in that post above I pondered if the RBNZ would pause yet again. The picture may become clearer on October 4:

While the NZ dollar is a little lower, it is small down only as I post: