There are (at least) 3 reasons for the RBA to cut the cash rate tomorrow - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia October monetary policy decision is due at 0430GMT on Tuesday.

Earlier previews here:

Quick thoughts via ASB/CBA on the meeting and Governor Lowe's speech after:





The Governor has recently sounded more downbeat

on the global economy

and geopolitical developments.

The lift in the unemployment rate to 5.3% in August also means the RBA is moving further away from its aim of a 4.5% unemployment rate and adds to the recent lift in pessimism on the global outlook.

RBA Governor Lowe is providing remarks at the RBA Board Dinner with the business community in Melbourne. This will follow the RBA Board meeting earlier in the day. We expect the Board to have delivered its third 25bp cut this cycle. These remarks could further explain the reasons why they cut rates and the outlook.













