There are three Bank of England speakers coming up on Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Monetary Policy Committee members Ramsden, Pill and Tenreyro are to speak on Friday. 

  • Ramsden and Chief Economist Pill are giving a Monetary Policy Report National Agency Briefing from 1215 GMT. 
  • 1300 GMT will bring comments from Tenreyo
On Thursday the BoE left rates unchanged. Analysts were split going into the meeting
 but markets were pricing a hike. 



