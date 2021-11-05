There are three Bank of England speakers coming up on Friday
Monetary Policy Committee members Ramsden, Pill and Tenreyro are to speak on Friday.
- Ramsden and Chief Economist Pill are giving a Monetary Policy Report National Agency Briefing from 1215 GMT.
- 1300 GMT will bring comments from Tenreyo
On Thursday the BoE left rates unchanged. Analysts were split going into the meeting
but markets were pricing a hike.
Read from the bottom up for the chronology:
- Bailey: It is not our responsibility to steer markets on interest rates
- The bond market is having a big re-think on the path of rates today
- BOE's Bailey: It was a very close call today
- BOE fails to walk the talk
- BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 0.10% in November monetary policy meeting