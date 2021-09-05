There is a packed agenda of Federal Reserve speakers coming up this week

I posted earlier on central bank events this week that are not the US Fed :-D :

The Fed, though, will roll out the talking heads from Wednesday. 

Wednesday 8 September:
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy
  • Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy
  • Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event
Thursday
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will present a paper in "The Economic Gains From Equity"
  • Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will speak on "Community Bank Access to Innovation" 
  • Federal Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Fed Boston President Eric Rosengren, Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Fed New York President John Williams will participate in virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Health" event 
Friday
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak before virtual Bank of Finland-CEPR "New Avenues for Monetary Policy" Conference
