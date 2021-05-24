There is another barrage of Federal Reserve speakers due on Monday 24 May 2021 (BoE, ECB, BOJ also)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Brainard (1300GMT ... at a crypto conference!), Mester (1500GMT), Bostic (1600GMT) and George (2130GMT) are all speaking 

And that's not all, the Bank of England is not to be oudone:
  • Governor Bailey and MPC members Cuncliffe, Haldane and Saunders appear in Parliament from 1430 GMT 
While I'm here, as mentioned previously today:
  • Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Kuroda is speaking at 1105GMT
And: 
  • ECB board member McCaul will speak at 1300 GMT 
  • In Sweden, the Riksbank policy meeting is today, 1100GMT. 
Brainard:
