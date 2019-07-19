There are more Fed speakers coming up on Friday
These guys and gals of the Federal Reserve are moving markets with their meandering ponderings
Williams turned the USD in a yoyo:
Down:
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren
- participating in "Central Bank Independence" panel before the Central Bank Research Association, coming up on Friday 19 July at 2030 GMT.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
- on a panel also - "Technology and the Future of the Monetary and Financial System" - 1505 GMT.