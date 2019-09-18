Four things to watch for in the Fed decision

The decision is due at 1800 GMT (2 pm ET) along with projection materials, press conference 30 minutes later





1) Inflation pivot

Powell's final speech before the blackout was in Zurich and what wasn't fully appreciated was his change in tone on inflation. He commented that the Fed strategy is to avoid inflation expectations getting stuck in the 1.5-2.0% range, while he also highlighted that the relationship between economic tightness and inflation has faded. This is an abandonment of the 'neutral' framework and could be the Fed's justification for shifting to an outright-dovish stance. Ultimately, this is what could steal all the headlines and I'm surprised that more people aren't talking about it.

2) Dot plot

The dot plot has been a disaster for the Fed. It's served only as a concrete illustration at how poor they are at forecasting. The most recent one was in June and in it the majority of the dots showed no change in rates this year. They cut a month later.





Yet the market plays along with the game. Today's focus will be on how many cuts are priced in this year and next. If it's only one or two more, it will be a hawkish signal.

3) Mid-cycle adjustment

Powell be undoubtedly asked about whether this is still a mid-cycle adjustment. It's a tough question to answer without tipping his hand one way or another. He can avoid saying those exact words but if the caveat or implication is that this is still a plan to ease a bit more and then wait, the implication is the same. Alternatively, if he hints at something more open-ended or says the Fed view has changed, it would be dovish. This could come in tandem with the changing focus on inflation that's mentioned above.

4) Short-term lending rates

There's an ongoing debate: Will the first question in the press conference be about a mid-cycle adjustment, or short-term rates? In the end, the order doesn't matter but this one is certainly top of mind. There is plenty of talk about various ways the Fed can act:



