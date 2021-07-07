Coming up ahead today, Thursday 8 July 2021, the ECB is set to increase its inflation target to 2%

The European Central Bank has completed its 18-month strategy review and is set to announce the results today.

  • The ECB announcement is scheduled for 1100 GMT
  • European Central Bank President Lagarde will speak following at a 1230 GMT news conference
The main point is the change to the Bank's inflation target.
  • likely to set its inflation target at 2%
  • ditching its current target that is "below but close to 2%"
  • target is also likely to be declared symmetric (an optimistic declaration ongoing on to a decade missing to the downside) and the Bank will accept an overshoot
  • the Bank may also follow the lead of the Fed in targeting average inflation over a period
European Central Bank Presdient Lagarde
