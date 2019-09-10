Time to dust off the 'hawkish cut' outlook - September FOMC to lift the USD
Morgan Stanley expect the sept September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee to cut
- by 25bp
- But the dot plot published alongside is unlikely to show more rate cuts for the balance of 2019 and into next
- expects confusing dots reflecting diversity of views on the committee
More:
- " .... FOMC materials are likely to be insufficiently dovish to meet the market's lofty expectations"
- "USD is likely to outperform on the day, particularly against risk-sensitive currencies like high-yielding EM FX and the dollar bloc"