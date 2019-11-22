Trump Fed pick Judy Shelton questions the central bank’s independence

Shelton has been nominated by US President Trump for the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve.

Bloomberg carries a report on Shelton expressing doubts that the Fed needs to be independent.

"I don't see any reference to independence in the legislation that has defined the role of the Federal Reserve for the United States," Shelton told Siegenthaler, according to a transcript of the interview.











Central bank independence from political interference is a bedrock. Casting doubts upon it has the potential to rattle markets.



