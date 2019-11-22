Trump Fed pick Judy Shelton questions the central bank’s independence
Shelton has been nominated by US President Trump for the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve.
Bloomberg carries a report on Shelton expressing doubts that the Fed needs to be independent.
- "I don't see any reference to independence in the legislation that has defined the role of the Federal Reserve for the United States," Shelton told Siegenthaler, according to a transcript of the interview.
Here is the link for more.
Central bank independence from political interference is a bedrock. Casting doubts upon it has the potential to rattle markets.