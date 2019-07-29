Trump keeps up his attack on the Federal Reserve

A couple tweets from Trump as Fed week gets underway:

The Fed "raised" way too early and way too much. Their quantitative tightening was another big mistake. While our Country is doing very well, the potential wealth creation that was missed, especially when measured against our debt, is staggering. We are competing with other...countries that know how to play the game against the U.S. That's actually why the E.U. was formed....and for China, until now, the U.S. has been "easy pickens." The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway!