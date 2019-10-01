Trump puts the blame on the Fed and dollar for soft ISM, as usual

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Good news is because of Trump, bad news is because of the Fed. Wash, rinse, repeat

The latest tweet from the President:

As I predicted, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected. Fed Rate too high. They are their own worst enemies, they don't have a clue. Pathetic!
The weak euro isn't exactly sparking a manufacturing boom.


