Trump says he would like to see the Fed cut rates by a full percentage point

Trump would like to see 100 basis point cut

Trump says the US has the safest currency in the world but it's so strong that it hurts manufacturers. He said the Fed needs to lower rates a bit, but followed that up by saying he'd like to see them cut 100 bps.





On Huawei, he said 'we're not going to be doing business with Huawei' but that could change if there is a US-China trade deal. For now the US is holding off on a decision about licenses for US companies to restart business with China.







He spoke with Reuters.

