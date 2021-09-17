Tuesday next week brings the RBA September meeting minutes
The Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting resulted in the monetary policy board firmly setting one foot on each side of the fence.
- It said the plan to taper bond purchases from AUD5bn to 4bn remained in place
- But bond purchases would be extended until the middle of February next year
The RBA said this reflected the delay to Australia's economic recovery due to the Delta variant outbreaks and associated extended lockdowns in place.
(The cash rate was left at 0.1% & the April 2024 bond target were unchanged).
Since the meeting Governor Lowe has spoken, at length:
The minutes will be of interest but given Lowe's communications since the meeting the minutes will be unlikely to give much more insight than we already have.
Minutes release is at 0130 GMT on September 21.