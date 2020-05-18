Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
The broad market indices close near highs for the day. Indices decline for the week
Major indices are moving higher as Trump press conference continues
Gold inches up toward the April high of $1747.36
USDJPY spiked above the 100 hour moving average, but can it stay above?
GBPUSD moves to new session lows
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Tuesday the key day this week for AUD-related RBA and data releases
AUD to a fresh session high
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1030 (vs. Friday at 7.0936)
Long USD/CNH trade recommendation - target, stop (PBOC to let yuan weaken)
Fed's Powell: Federal Reserve is not out of ammunition, can do more if needed