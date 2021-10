News from the central bank in Turkey is here from earlier:

Turkish President Erdogan fires three more central bank policymakers Erdogan has fired members of the Bank's monetary policy committee before, including the Governor. Erdogan's prescription for lowering the inflation rate is to cut interest rates. Which is directly opposite to (well reasoned) orthodoxy.





Turkey's central bank has zero credibility on policy. TRY has been reflecting such for a good long while. Monthly candles of USD/TRY :