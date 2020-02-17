UBS down grade Australian Q1 GDP forecast to negative, expect more RBA dithering

UBS have cut their economic growth projection for ozz Australia again

Q1 -0.1% q/q & 1.5% y/y (from 0.2 & 1.8%), which woud be " weakest since the GFC.".

with downside risk to -0.5%

cut 2020 to 1.7% y/y (from 1.9%

2021 unrevised at 2.5%

Cite impact of COVID-19 is worse than SARS





Overall, we think it's likely the RBA will downgrade its growth profile again at the next SOMP in May