UBS on the RBA - did not expect this slowdown, rate cut coming next week

UBS argue the economic slowdown came as a surprise for the RBA.

RBA did not expect the slow down

rate cut coming at the next meeting, October 1

More from UBS on the RBA:

RBA thinks unconventional monetary policy is "unlikely"

For the AUD:

