In brief comments from GS on the election in the UK, with a heads up for GBP longs

"If the election produces no conclusive outcome, the BOE's policy path will reprice lower"



The background to this is the market expecting a Boris Johnson victory and majority in parliament. If so this will produce some certainty on Brexit (like it or not). But, yeah, as GS note, if this does not eventujate GBP longs are at risk.