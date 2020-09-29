Update to predictions for what the RBA will do at its October policy meeting
Westpac created a stir last week with a forecast of an October rate cut (and other moves) from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the October 6 meeting.
This week though WPAC changed that forecast to the November meeting instead.
None of the other big local banks are looking for a move from the RBA in October. NAB says its possible but prefer Nov:
Capital Economics are still calling October:
Morgan Stanley see further RBA easing in February 2021 (rate cut to 0.1%, a 'modest' quantitative target" for bond purchases)
- CE look for a cash rate cut, 3 year yield target & term funding facility interest rate all to 0.1%
- RBA to announce further bond buying
- "announcing more support alongside the budget would send a strong Team Australia message"
- On an RBA move next Tuesday, federal budget day ... "We think this is unlikely - given the importance of fiscal policy we think it will at least want to assess the budget before a further move, and recent commentary suggests that supply-side restrictions would also be a barrier for further easing"