US dollar slips as the Fed countdown continues

US dollar drifts lower





The early risk aversion has turned into a quieter trade. US 10-year yields are up 2.6 bps to 1.2560% and the dollar has fallen around 25 pips across the board from the extremes of 2 hours ago.





I think higher long-end yields are the result of dovish Fed expectations and that also fits in with the higher dollar. The thinking is that the only way the Fed can push inflation up is with ultra-low rates. If they hike prematurely, it will mean rates/inflation will be stuck to the bottom for another cycle.





Overall, the market is quiet and I'm not sure that changes after the Fed. I think the only thing that matters is if Powell repeats that a taper is "still a ways off".







