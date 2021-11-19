US Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Friday - Clarida, Waller

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Ahead from Federal Open Market Committee members on 19 November 2021 

1500 GMT - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook before the Center for Financial Stability Event.

1715 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak on "Perspectives on Global Monetary Policy Coordination, Cooperation, and Correlation". The venue is a virtual Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Asia Economic Policy Conference.


