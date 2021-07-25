US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting - Goldman Sachs preview

The FOMC meet July 27-28 2021, there will be no Summary of Economic Projections issued at this meeting.

We'll be on the lookout for commentary on the inflation outlook, so far Powell is adamant its transitory.





A brief snippet from Goldman Sachs on what to expect, or what not to expect really. GS expecting more at the next meeting, September 21 and 22:

Fed officials have said that they intend to signal that tapering is coming "well in advance" a phrase they also used in reference to the start of balance sheet runoff in 2017

That precedent suggests that "well in advance" means two meetings worth of hints before the formal announcement, consistent with our expectation of a first hint in September, a second hint in November, and a formal announcement of tapering in December

Back in May/June the persistent chatter was for a tapering hint at the Jackson Hole symposium in August. I suspect that chatter will return very soon.







