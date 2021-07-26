US Fed's FOMC meeting begins today. Have members seen the $200 french fries?

The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting is Tuesday 27 July 2021 and Wednesday 28 July 2021.

Meanwhile in NY, Reuters reports on the US $200 plate of french fries (to go along with the burger for $295 and ice cream sundae, a snip at $1,000).









Do they deliver? Perhaps to your spaceship when you are rocketing off to the edge of space for a quick 5 minute jaunt?





Earlier posts re the meeting:

And, ICYMI, timings: