US Fed's FOMC meeting begins today. Have members seen the $200 french fries?

The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting is Tuesday 27 July 2021 and Wednesday 28 July 2021. 

Meanwhile in NY, Reuters reports on the US $200 plate of french fries (to go along with the burger for $295 and ice cream sundae, a snip at $1,000).

Do they deliver? Perhaps to your spaceship when you are rocketing off to the edge of space for a quick 5 minute jaunt? 

  • FOMC statement due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday 28 July 2021 
  • Powell presser commences at 1830 GMT


