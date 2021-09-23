US household net worth rose to $141.7T in Q2 vs $118.5T a year earlier

That's a big jump

US household net worth rose nearly 20% in the prior year through Q2, according to the latest Fed data. Easy money policies at the fiscal and monetary level have led to enormous booms in home prices and financial assets.





In Q2 alone, wealth rose to $141.7T from $135.8T with stock market gains adding about $3.5 trillion of that and real estate $1.2 trillion.





Of all that wealth, about $3.6 trillion is held in checking accounts and $10.6 trillion in savings accounts.

