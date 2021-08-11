US inflation data due Wednesday, and two Fed Presidents speaking also
US CPI data for July is due on 11 August 2021 at 1230 GMT.
I posted the consensus and priors a little earlier, ICYMI (pic via Reuters):
Also on the agenda are two Federal Reserve Regional Presidents.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
- speaking on "The Federal Reserve's Role in Making This an Economy That Works for Everyone"
- at 1030am New York time, which is 1430 GMT
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George
- to speak on "A View from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City"
- at 1200 NY time, 1600 GMT
George is a notable 'hawk' (at least not as dovish as many others at the Fed).