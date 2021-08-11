US inflation data due Wednesday, and two Fed Presidents speaking also

US CPI data for July is due on 11 August 2021 at 1230 GMT.

I posted the consensus and priors a little earlier, ICYMI (pic via Reuters):









Also on the agenda are two Federal Reserve Regional Presidents.





Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

speaking on "The Federal Reserve's Role in Making This an Economy That Works for Everyone"

at 1030am New York time, which is 1430 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George

to speak on "A View from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City"

at 1200 NY time, 1600 GMT

George is a notable 'hawk' (at least not as dovish as many others at the Fed).







