US inflation data due Wednesday, and two Fed Presidents speaking also

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

US CPI data for July is due on 11 August 2021 at 1230 GMT.

I posted the consensus and priors a little earlier, ICYMI (pic via Reuters):

Also on the agenda are two Federal Reserve Regional Presidents.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
  • speaking on "The Federal Reserve's Role in Making This an Economy That Works for Everyone"
  • at 1030am New York time, which is 1430 GMT 
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George
  • to speak on "A View from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City"
  • at 1200 NY time, 1600 GMT 
George is a notable 'hawk' (at least not as dovish as many others at the Fed).


