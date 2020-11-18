US Senate is preparing to shut for recess, no vote on Shelton for the Fed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

It appears as if there will be no further vote on Judy Shelton for the Federal Reserve 

Gold took a bit of a hit yesterday when Shelton did not get Senate approval on the first attempt 

