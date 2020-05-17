US stock index futures a touch higher - on Fed Powell's optimism?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

More likely his opening the taps to 'drown' but, appearing on 60 Minutes, with a sneak preview offered up earlier:

From Adam's post:
The real question -- and that's what Powell is touching on here -- is that when we get back all the growth that was lost in the pandemic.

Powell being a touch upbeat is contributing to the slightly higher emini equity futures trade as Globex reopens for the week. Interview airs in full in just under an hour. Stay tuned.

