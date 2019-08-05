US stocks getting trashed - September FOMC to the rescue?

Take a break from flushing your stock certificates down the toilet (anyone still got these, certificates, not toilets?)

Latest 'FedWatch' numbers via the CME shows markets pricing in more rate cuts ahead from the Federal Reserve

Just under 70% probability of a cut at the September meeting

Further out, just under 50% chance pricing for the rate down to 1.00 - 1.25% in April of next year (was just 22% late last week)

Actually … cunning plan time … keep trashing stocks, that'll pretty much lock in a cut in September. Not to mention some (even more) furious tweeting from you-know-who.







