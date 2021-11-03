USD-bullish signals into FOMC; short EUR/USD, long USD/CHF the strongest - BofA

Bank of America Global Research discusses the latest output from its scorecard model.

"Aggregate signals remain directionally bullish USD on a majority of pairs in our FX scorecard. Short EURUSD (-4) and long USDCHF (+4) are the strongest bullish USD signals into what we expect will be a USD supportive FOMC event this week. Also notable is our long USDNOK (+3) signal. We flag long AUDUSD (+2) as the only moderately USD-bearish signal," BofA notes.

"Short EURUSD and long USDCHF are supported by relative growth & inflation expectations, flow reversion potential, carry and our risk factor. Short EURUSD is additionally supported by negative momentum," BofA adds.