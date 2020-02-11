USDCAD dips to 200 hour MA and finds buyers on the first look

Looking at the hourly chart, the price today rotated to the downside and in the process traded above and below the 100 hour moving average, and tested a lower trendline. That trend line has now been broken and the price rotated down toward the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.32739. The low price 1.32758 and has bounced modestly.





The current bar trades below the trend line 1.3289 on the topside, and above the key 200 hour MA below at 1.32739. We currently trade at 1.32846.





The break lower has tilted the intraday bias more to the downside and gave sellers a topside risk level against the trend line (and the 100 hour MA too at 1.32961). Stay below, and the probe to the downside can continue.





Having said that, that 200 hour moving average is key. Not trading below it since January 22 is a fairly long time. So dip buyers could use the level as a low risk defining buy opportunity.



